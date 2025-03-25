Tune-Yards Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Tune-Yards, the creative duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, officially announced their first U.S. tour since 2022, where they will be hitting major cities such as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, and more. Their tour coincides perfectly with the release of their sixth studio album, Better Dreaming, which is set to drop May 16, as stated by Red Light Management. Tune-Yards Announce New Album Better Dreaming For May 2025 Release & Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Limelight.”



Tune-Yards will be hitting several East Coast spots and recently released West Coast dates that will be popping off in June in Ventura, CA, where they will be playing Ventura Music Hall and ending at The Bellwether in Los Angeles. As well as tagging along with Ani DiFranco for a couple of shows. The duo, known for their electrifying performances, promises a captivating and energetic return to the stage.

Due to the size of the venues and the band’s reputation, the tickets for the performances are likely to sell sold-out. Fans are encouraged to secure a ticket as soon as possible. Tickets are available through various outlets such as Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

The duo will be offering a unique experience for listeners as they will be performing Better Dreaming at their venues. Many of the venue locations will be small, including places such as 101 Club in New York, The Stone Church in Vermont, Space 538, and many more.

With the duo already having two sold-out shows, Tune-Yards continued to push musical boundaries and are promising an exciting year for listeners.

Summer 2025 Tour Dates

​​May 7 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s – SOLD OUT

May 9 – Kingston, NY, Assembly

May 10 – Portland, ME, Space 538

May 12 – Brattleboro, VT, The Stone Church

May 13 – Northampton, MA, Iron Horse Music Hall

May 15 – New York, NY, 101 Club – SOLD OUT

Jun 9 – Ventura, CA, Ventura Music Hall

Jun 11 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether

Jun 13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre

Jun 14 – Felton, CA, Felton Music Hall

Jun 15 – Menlo Park, CA, The Guild

Jun 17 – Eugene, OR, WOW Hall

Jun 18 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

Sep 9 – Fort Collins, CO, New Belgium Brewery *

Sep 10+11 – Boulder, CO, Chautauqua Auditorium *

Sep 14 – San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay *

Nov 22 – London, UK, EFG London Jazz Festival