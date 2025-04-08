Ruth Radalet, Nat Walker and Adam Miller Previously of Chromatics Release Music Video For “The Veil”

Home News Charlotte Huot April 8th, 2025 - 7:29 PM

Former Chromatics members Ruth Radelet, Nat Walker and Adam Miller have reunited for their first collaborative project since the band’s breakup, unveiling a dreamy new single and music video titled “The Veil.” The track appears on the forthcoming soundtrack for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a new narrative adventure game from the creators of Life is Strange.

Blending the atmospheric dream-pop sound that defined much of Chromatics’ work with a distinctly nostalgic visual aesthetic, “The Veil” is an evocative piece that mirrors the game’s central themes of memory, friendship and the passage of time. The music video—shot entirely on vintage analog gear including Kodak Super 8 cameras—was directed by Jake Bottiglieri and features cinematography by Rayana Rasamee. Walker, who also served as editor and colorist, described the visual approach as a deliberate callback to the 1990s-era flashbacks in the game.

“We wanted to create something that captured both the nostalgic 90s aesthetic of the game’s flashback sequences and the ethereal, dreamlike quality that fans associate with our music,” Walker said.

“The Veil” marks a significant return for the trio, who were core members of Chromatics—a band long celebrated for their moody synth-pop and visual artistry.

The track is part of the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage soundtrack, which will be released digitally in two parts. Part 2 drops on April 15 and features 19 original songs from female-led acts including Radelet, Walker and Miller, Milk & Bone and the Nora Kelly Band.

Set between 1995 and the present day, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage follows four teenage girls whose shared secret resurfaces nearly three decades later. Music plays a central role in both the story and gameplay, in line with the legacy of Life is Strange.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz