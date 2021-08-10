Chromatics Have Broken Up

Home News Alison Alber August 10th, 2021 - 11:35 AM

Electro-pop band Chromatics announced their break up today via social media. Ruth Radelet and Adam Miller shared the statement on their Instagram and it was signed by three memebers, including Nat Walker. In the statement the three wrote, “After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics.” They go on to thank their fans for their love and support, according to Pitchfork. You can see the full post below.

The fourth band member, Johnny Jewel, was not mentioned in the statement. Jewel was a touring member of the band and produced several songs for the band. The producer is also the founder of the record label, Italians Do It Better. The label has released the band’s albums ever since their 2007 album, Night Drive. Their last album, Faded Now, dropped last year

A representative of Jewel and the label confirmed the break up via email to Pitchfork, “Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better.”

The band was formed in 2001 in Portland Oregon and since then the band has released several studio albums. In 2014 the band announced their album Dear Tommy, but due to several setbacks the album was never released. In 2015 Jewel had a near-death experience and later destroyed all the physical copies of the album. Even though the band shared some songs off the record, and the band shared a new track listing for the album, just last year, the band never shared an official release date. The new track list was set to feature unreleased tracks, “Dear Tommy,” “Time Rider” and “Just Like You.”