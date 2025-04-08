Death Grips Confirms They Have Not Broken Up

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 8th, 2025 - 7:34 PM

Rumors recently emerged speculating that American hip-hop band Death Grips, disbanded. Although it appears Andy Mornin, former keyboardist, has parted ways with the band. The speculation began in February when a private conversation between Mornin and an anonymous Instagram user stated that the group was over and that Stefan, also known as MC Ride, didn’t want to be in the band anymore.

“But truthfully none of us can ever predict what happens with the group,” Morin wrote according to Consequence.

Death Grips posted a photo of a framed painting with the phrase: “Despite rumors and hearsay, we remain active as Death Grips.” While the band has not released any details on what 2025 holds for the hip-hop band, the photo signed by MC Ride and Zach Hill shows that they will be carrying the band as a duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Death Grips (@bbpoltergiest)

The last time Death Grips were active was in 2023 when they went on their first tour in four years. The tour was extremely successful, although they id walk off stage during their set in Fayetteville as they kept getting pelted with glow sticks. Their last studio album was released in 2018, called Year of the Snitch.

The Twitter and Instagram post confirms the band’s continued activity, although they will be without Morin. However, the posts reassure fans that the band is currently active, but no details have been released on any future projects or performances they may have.





