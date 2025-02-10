Death Grips Reportedly Call It Quits

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 8:19 PM

According to nme.com, the experimental hip-hop group Death Grips have reportedly split up for good. The trio, made up of producers Zach Hill and Andy Morin and vocalist MC Ride, have been largely dormant since the release of their 2019 EP, Gmail And The Restraining Orders.

A direct message involving Morin has been leaked online that states: “yeah it’s over.” Referring to MC Ride by his real name Stefan Burnett, he adds: “Stefan doesn’t want to do any more. But truthfully none of us can ever predict what will happen with the group.”

death grips officially broke up today is a very sad day o7 pic.twitter.com/9Wd4UN9A3K — sand underman (@sand_underman) February 8, 2025

The Sacramento group gained success in 2011 with their mixtape, Exmilitary, followed a year later by debut album, The Money Store. The trio would wind up being signed to a major label deal with Epic Records but were dropped when they leaked their second album No Love Deep Web as a free download that breached their contract.

Death Grips briefly split up in 2014, which is around the release of their sprawling double album, The Powers That B, before reuniting a year later and embarking on a world tour.

Their music was defined by a punk ethos and an ability to embrace a broad array of genres and styles from industrial, lo-fi noise and dark electronic. Their highly chaotic and physical live performance style also caught the attention of music fans early on.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado