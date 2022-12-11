Built To Spill Announces Spring 2023 U.S Tour Dates

American indie rock band Built To Spill has announced that they will be going on tour in the U.S in the upcoming spring of 2023. The tour is in support of the band’s newest album The Wind Forgets Your Name.
The tour starts in the band’s hometown in Boise, Idaho on March 23rd, 2023 and will include multiple performances at the Treefort Music Fest and run through May 13th, 2023 at Treefort Music Hall.
The tour includes 35 cities, with stops across many states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington D.C. The tour will end in Boise again. Tickets can be bought from the band’s website.
Built To Spill is currently finishing a 2022 tour in California at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. They have been joined by alt-rock bands Prism Bitch and Blood Lemon.
Built To Spill 2023 Spring Tour Dates
Thu. Mar. 23 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Fri. Mar. 24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Sat. Mar. 25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Sun. Mar. 26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Tue. Mar. 28 – Bend, OR – Domino Room
Wed. Mar. 29 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
Thu. Mar. 30 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
Fri. Mar. 31 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 01 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
Sun. Apr. 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Mon. Apr. 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
Tue. Apr. 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad
Thu. Apr. 06 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
Fri. Apr. 07 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Sat. Apr. 08 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (outdoor stage)
Mon. Apr. 10 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
Tue. Apr. 11 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
Wed. Apr. 12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
Thu. Apr. 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – (Heaven)
Fri. Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sat. Apr. 15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Sun. Apr. 16 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
Tue. Apr. 18 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
Wed. Apr. 19 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box
Thu. Apr. 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Fri. Apr. 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Sat. Apr. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Sun. Apr. 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Tue. Apr. 25 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Wed. Apr. 26 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Thu. Apr. 27 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Fri. Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Sat. Apr. 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sun. Apr. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
Mon. May 01 – Bloomington, IN – The Bluebird
Tue. May 02 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Thu. May 04 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Fri. May 05 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Sat. May 06 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Sun. May 07 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre
Tue. May 09 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
Wed. May 10 – Ft Collins, CO – The Aggie
Thu. May-11 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater & Club
Fri. May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Sat. May 13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
Photo Credit: Owen Ela