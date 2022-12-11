Built To Spill Announces Spring 2023 U.S Tour Dates

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 11th, 2022 - 11:00 AM

American indie rock band Built To Spill has announced that they will be going on tour in the U.S in the upcoming spring of 2023. The tour is in support of the band’s newest album The Wind Forgets Your Name.

The tour starts in the band’s hometown in Boise, Idaho on March 23rd, 2023 and will include multiple performances at the Treefort Music Fest and run through May 13th, 2023 at Treefort Music Hall.

The tour includes 35 cities, with stops across many states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington D.C. The tour will end in Boise again. Tickets can be bought from the band’s website.

Built To Spill is currently finishing a 2022 tour in California at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. They have been joined by alt-rock bands Prism Bitch and Blood Lemon.

Built To Spill 2023 Spring Tour Dates

Thu. Mar. 23 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Fri. Mar. 24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Sat. Mar. 25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Sun. Mar. 26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Tue. Mar. 28 – Bend, OR – Domino Room

Wed. Mar. 29 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

Thu. Mar. 30 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

Fri. Mar. 31 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 01 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

Sun. Apr. 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Mon. Apr. 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Tue. Apr. 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad

Thu. Apr. 06 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

Fri. Apr. 07 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Apr. 08 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (outdoor stage)

Mon. Apr. 10 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

Tue. Apr. 11 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Wed. Apr. 12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Thu. Apr. 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – (Heaven)

Fri. Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sat. Apr. 15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Sun. Apr. 16 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

Tue. Apr. 18 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

Wed. Apr. 19 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

Thu. Apr. 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Fri. Apr. 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Sat. Apr. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Sun. Apr. 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Tue. Apr. 25 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Wed. Apr. 26 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Thu. Apr. 27 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Fri. Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sat. Apr. 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sun. Apr. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Mon. May 01 – Bloomington, IN – The Bluebird

Tue. May 02 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Thu. May 04 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Fri. May 05 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Sat. May 06 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Sun. May 07 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

Tue. May 09 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

Wed. May 10 – Ft Collins, CO – The Aggie

Thu. May-11 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater & Club

Fri. May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Sat. May 13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

Photo Credit: Owen Ela