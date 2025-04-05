Machine Head Unveil Cinematic New Video For “Bonescraper”

Home News Lea Tran April 5th, 2025 - 4:48 PM

Machine Head’s new music video for “Bonescraper” utilizes heavy editing and transitions with their loud visuals, which reflect the intense tone of the song.

The video briefly starts with clips of lead singer, Rob Flynn, that fade in and out to create a calming introduction like in the song. The peace is soon disturbed with flashing lights and electric sparks that transition the song to its more lively metal sound.

The first half of the music video is mostly clips of each band member surrounded by very bright lights. The clips’ speeds are edited to each move slower or faster, giving the video more movement.

The song itself is very instrumentally driven, with harsh guitars and loud drums giving that hard metal sound. Flynn’s voice is very hoarse as if he’s been yelling these lyrics.

Themes of pain and anger are prominent as Machine Head comments on the new song in a press release, “This one is for those of us with darkness in our heart, a song about love lost, and a song for those who fail at love… but keep on trying… hence, we scrape our bones to numb the pain.”

The video then changes direction to make the landscape look like a forest where the band is playing, no longer the bright light box.

Clips of women who look like spirits are also shown throughout the video, making it seem like something is haunting the song and video. This is reflective of the song’s themes of being haunted by demons and this feeling of consuming pain.

In the latter half of the video, fire becomes a main visual element with the forest branches catching on fire and some shots of an electrical explosion.

Other elements that appear in the video are also zombie-like beings, knots and chains, and some landscapes that resemble an abandoned asylum.

During the bridge where the song slows down, Flynn is underwater singing as he drowns with a sorrowful look. But the video quickly goes back to its loud and eccentric elements to conclude the song with one final roar from Flynn.

The “Bonescraper” video was directed by Mike Sloat. It’s the latest single off Machine Head’s upcoming album, “Untoned”, set to release April 25.

Machine Head is currently on their North America Spring 2025 tour.

“Bonescraper” can be streamed on all major platforms and the music video is available on their YouTube.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback