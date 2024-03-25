Okkervil River & The Antlers Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 25th, 2024 - 9:07 AM

Okkervil River’s Will Sheff and Peter Silberman from the Antlers will be traveling North America together this summer, presenting a wide variety of songs they’ve written over the course of their careers in a rare, intimate setting, accompanied by some close musical friends. This will be a very special night of storytelling and of collaboration, in beautiful small venues across the US and Canada. Tickets go on sale this Friday 10am local and on pre-sale this Wednesday at 10am local.

Over the course of his career, Will Sheff has released ten albums that have given the front man of esteemed indie rock band Okkervil River a reputation as one of the greatest working songwriters in the country. Sheff released his debut solo album ‘Nothing Special’ in 2022 to critical acclaim from The New Yorker, NPR, Uncut, Pitchfork and more.

The Antlers is both a band and the longtime musical moniker of Peter Silberman. In 2021 The Antlers released their first album in seven years Green to Gold, a bucolic record which Pitchfork described as “a post-rock orchestra playing around a campfire… the sound of hard-won peace of mind, rendered in the lightest brush strokes.”

2024 June Tour Dates

May 29 Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

May 30 Portland, ME – SPACE

May 31 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

June 1 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

June 3 Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

June 4 Detroit, MI -El Club

June 5 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

June 7 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

June 8 Washington, DC – Union Stage

June 9 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

June 21 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

June 22 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

June 24 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

June 25 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

June 26 Los Angeles, CA – Pico Union Project

June 27 Los Angeles, CA – Pico Union Project