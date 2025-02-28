Wavves Return With Nostalgic New Single “So Long”

Home News Catalina Martello February 28th, 2025 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

Wavves have made an unexpected return to the music industry with new single, “So Long.” Along with the new single, the band has announced their newly launched Cannabis brand, Wavvy Supply Co. When talking about their new brand, “At Wavvy we envision a world where cannabis is not just a product, but an art. Made by artists for artists”

“So Long” is the first Wavves song to come out since 2021. The song keeps Wavves’ typical sound. Their grunge and Nathan Williams’ usual vocals have fans wanting to hear more.The band’s reemergence comes with some new and some old. Though, Wavves added a smoother melody than usually expected. Despite the upbeat melody, the lyrics describe what seems to be a depressing breakup. The chorus goes as, “So long/ You are so gone/ Just a memory to me now/ A memory to me now/ So long/ You are so gone/ Just a memory to me now/ A memory to me now.”

Fans are also excited to hear the announcement of Wavves’ upcoming show in Los Angeles. The band is doing a wildfire relief benefit show in order to support victims from the Los Angeles wildfires.

Upcoming Live Dates:

March 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (wildfire relief benefit show)






