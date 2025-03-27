Surf Company Lost International Sues Lady Gaga Over Mayhem Logo

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 11:07 PM

Pokey Face pop star Lady Gaga is currently facing legal trouble as popular surf company Lost International has filed a lawsuit against Gaga after allegedly claiming the logo for her brand Mayhem. The logo allegedly bears a striking resemblance to the surf company’s signature design, the lawsuit accuses Gaga of using a “nearly identical logo,” according to NME.

“Lady Gaga’s actions are likely to mislead the public into concluding that her goods originate with or are authorised by Lost, which will damage both Lost and the public,” stated the complaint.

The surf company claims they’ve been using the logo since 1986 on all sorts of surfing equipment. The alleged stolen imagery has been used by Mayhem. The suit was filed in court on March 25 and Gaga was hit with a $100 million lawsuit due to alleged stolen imagery.

“Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ soared to Number One and shattered records, a testament to her unmatched talent and global impact. It’s disappointing – but hardly surprising – that someone is now attempting to capitalise on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the name Mayhem,” stated Orin Snyder, Gaga’s lawyer.

Meanwhile this is all happening while Gaga is currently on her world tour which means the outcomes of what is to come of this lawsuit are still unknown. The case raises many questions of trademark and brand identity used throughout the celebrity industry. Whether the lawsuit will be resolved or not deems to be seen but for now, Mayhem is definitely living up to its name.