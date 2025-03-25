Brandon Boyd Shares a New Incubus Album is Finished and Most Likely Will be Released in October

Home News Michelle Grisales March 25th, 2025 - 6:41 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Incubus’ long-anticipated ninth studio album is officially slated for release in 2025, marking their first full-length LP in eight years. Lead singer Brandon Boyd recently revealed in an interview that the album has been completed and is now “ready to go.” However, Consequence Heavy reported that while the album is fully finished, the band is taking its time with the promotional cycle.

Fans can expect the album to drop likely in October, with at least one single arriving before then. Boyd explained that, in today’s digital age, the band is focusing on a strategic rollout to avoid having their album “lost in the shuffle” of the vast internet landscape. “I would love to put it out tomorrow,” Boyd said, “but we’re working on the artwork, and the setup will take a few more months.”

Boyd expressed his enthusiasm for reuniting with Brendan O’Brien, the band’s longtime collaborator, calling him his “favorite producer” and noted the quick pace at which the album came together. “It means we got into a flow state,” Boyd said, suggesting that the album’s rapid creation is a good omen.

The upcoming album also features the debut of new bassist Nicole Row, who Boyd praised for her contributions. “She knocked it out of the park,” he said, adding that Row has quickly become an invaluable member of the band.

This album will follow the band’s 2017 release 8 and their 2020 EP Trust Fall (Side B). Meanwhile, Incubus will hit the road this summer, with a new leg of their Morning View + The Hits Tour kicking off in June. Fans can look forward to both new music and a chance to catch the band live.