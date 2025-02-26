Deerhoof Release Two New Singles “Sparrow Sparrow” & “Overrated Species Anyhow” Benefiting The Trevor Project

Home News Michelle Grisales February 26th, 2025 - 7:53 PM

The rock band, Deerhoof, has released two brand-new tracks, “Sparrow Sparrow” and “Overrated Species Anyhow,” digitally and as a limited-edition lathe-cut 7” vinyl. All proceeds from the songs will go towards The Trevor Project, a leading non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ young people.

Deerhoof’s new songs, described as “double-B side,” arrive as the band’s first major release since their 2023 LP Miracle-Level. These two tracks are especially timely, as they reflect the band’s commitment to supporting marginalized communities, particularly those who are currently facing increased dehumanization.

The band said in a statement, “Every penny from this release goes to The Trevor Project, because in the new world we want to create, we need today’s trans youth to grow into tomorrow’s trans adults.”

The track shows Deerhoof’s blend of experimental rock and intricate arrangements. Matsuzaki’s nimble vocals and the band’s rhythm with Greg Saunier’s forceful drumbeats and the textured guitars of John Dieterich and Ed Rodriguez combine to form a natural sound. Aside from this project, Saunier contributed his drumming to CocoRosie’s new album with their single, “Least I Have You.”

As Deerhoof explains, this release was created as a lifeline for those feeling dehumanized by mainstream society. Their statement emphasizes the importance of supporting anyone who has been marginalized, disenfranchised, or oppressed, particularly in the face of a world increasingly controlled by a small elite.

In addition to this release, Deerhoof has announced a headlining U.S. spring tour that will begin on May 1st at the Walker Arts Center in Minneapolis and conclude at LA’s The Lodge Room on May 10th. Fans in the U.K. and Europe will also have the chance to catch the band live during their summer tour, starting July 23rd.