Neil Young Announces His Free Concert in Ukraine is Cancelled

Canadian-American Neil Young cancels his free concert in Ukraine. Stating he “could not in good conscience,” take his team with him in a country that is in the midst of war with Russia.

Young announced in early March that he and Chrome Hearts would start their Love Earth world tour in Ukraine, but did not have a date or location. Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates. Unfortunately, due to certain circumstances, those plans have changed according to Loud Wire.

“We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much. I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini,” stated Young.

The tour is now scheduled to begin on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. Young will tour Europe for many weeks before beginning his North America tour which is scheduled to conclude September 15.

Young decided to steer away from the popular company Ticketmaster, calling the site out allegedly for being a “greedy scam.” Encouraging fans to “buy aggressively when the tickets come out or tickets will cost a lot more in a secondary market.” Neil Young Says The Cure’s Robert Smith Inspired Him To Discontinue Sale Of ‘Platinum’ Tickets



Despite a change of plan, Young remains committed to the Love Earth tour and surely there are several fans across Europe and North America looking forward to seeing the rock legend in person. His decision to bypass Ticketmaster speaks to his dedication and integrity of his craft as well as his love for his fans.





