Wishy Shares New Single “Over and Over”

Home News Charlotte Huot March 19th, 2025 - 7:24 AM

Wishy continue their breakout run with the release of “Over and Over,” the second single from their forthcoming Planet Popstar EP, out April 25 on Winspear. The track arrives alongside a hazy, high-production music video, showcasing the band’s knack for shimmering alt-pop and immersive, nostalgia-laced textures.

The new single builds on the momentum from Wishy’s acclaimed 2024 debut Triple Seven, which landed the band praise from outlets like Pitchfork (calling them “a standout voice in a new generation of shoegaze”) and Stereogum, who hailed their arrival as “one of the finest indie rock debuts in recent memory.”

Following a performance at SXSW and a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the band is gearing up for a busy spring, including a U.S. tour supporting Momma kicking off in May.

“Over and Over” highlights the band’s evolving sound, anchored by singer/guitarist Kevin Krauter’s expressive vocals and dreamy harmonies from Nina Pitchkites. “The major themes of this song revolve around desire, ambition, disappointment, acceptance, playing the cards you’re dealt, etc.,” Krauter says. “I wrote this song in 2020 before the band existed, and since then had no plans to properly record and release it. I knew Ben would crush it on the mix and production, and Nina’s voice would send it over the edge. It simply had to be a Wishy song.”

The Planet Popstar EP leans into a more polished, high-gloss aesthetic, influenced by early 2000s alt-rock and adult-contemporary pop. Krauter describes the new batch of songs as “an opportunity to explore a more refined sound, while still having fun with it.”

The EP will be paired with Wishy’s 2023 debut EP Paradise for a special vinyl release titled Paradise on Planet Popstar. It marks the first time Paradise will be available physically.

Paradise on Planet Popstar Tracklist:

Paradise EP

Paradise Donut Spinning Blank Time Too True

Planet Popstar EP

6. Fly

7. Planet Popstar

8. Over and Over

9. Chaser

10. Portal

11. Slide