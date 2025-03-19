Melvins 1983 Share Driving New Single “King Of Rome”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 19th, 2025 - 4:20 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Melvins 1983, known for their triumphing presence in the music industry, has announced a smashing new single titled “King Of Rome”, to add to their legendary resume they have cataloged through the years. This is the second preview of their upcoming album, Thunderball, which is set to release this spring via IPECAC Records. The new song is also an addition of what is to come from the band as they plan to embark on a co-headlining tour with Napalm Death in April 2025. Listen to the new single below.

Melvins 1983, is a raw and unfiltered incarnation of the legendary band Melvins, with features of the founding members Buzz Osborne (vocals/guitar) and original drummer Mike Dillard. Formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington, the Melvins have been influential in pioneering a fusion of punk rock and heavy music, contributing significantly to the development of grunge and sludge metal genres. With the announcement of their first full-length album in four years, set for release on April 18 via Ipecac Recordings, the album features collaborations with electronic artists Void Manes and Ni Maîtres, showcasing the band’s continued evolution and willingness to experiment. The lead single, “Victory of the Pyramids,” offers a blend of heavy riffs and experimental sounds.

Melvins 1983’s latest single, “King of Rome,” is described by frontman Buzz Osborne as “a hot little punk rock number.” While specific thematic details haven’t been publicly disclosed, the track showcases the band’s energetic punk roots. It also features contributions from avant-electronic artists Void Manes and Ni Maîtres, reflecting Melvins 1983’s commitment to blending genres and pushing musical boundaries.