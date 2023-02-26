Kae Tempest Announces New EP ‘Nice Idea’ For April 2023 Release, Shares Title Track and Music Video

Home News Hannah Boyle February 26th, 2023 - 1:48 AM

Kae Tempest has recently announced the release of a new EP entitled “Nice Idea” for release in April of this year. The artist has also released the title song of this track and the music video that accompanies it. The music video is available below.

The song is easily the most painful music I have put myself through. It is boring and bland and interrupted only by the truly horrendous rapping of Kae Tempest. To listen to the song all the way through would mean I am incapacitated and someone is using it as a form of torture. I do recommend listening to the song assuming that the listener is looking for a laugh.

The music video, however, has a simple elegance to it. The video features the artist on a morning walk through the park with scenes of interesting art. While somewhat fitting for the music it represents, it is not unwatchable. The video redeems the song in that it is so basic hating there is no need to hate it. There was a dog briefly in the video, which I will always recommend looking at.

The only key takeaway for this new song and video is that there was a dog seen in part of the music video. Take that as you may.