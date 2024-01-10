Clutch Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund January 10th, 2024 - 6:50 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Clutch has just announced dates for their Spring 2024 tour, which will feature appearances from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The tour is being labeled the “New World Samurai Tour 2024” and will kick off on April 26th in Richmond, Virginia. Stops on the tour will feature the band stopping at the “Welcome to Rockville festival” on May 11th in Daytona Beach, Florida, as well as a stop at the “Sonic Temple” fest on May 19th in Columbus, Ohio, which is also the final date of the tour (via consequence.net).

Ticket pre-sales are now available on Ticketmaster using the code “BBMCLUTCH2024”. The general sale will start on Friday, January 12th. This upcoming tour serves as a continuum of the band’s previous touring efforts as the band has consistently been on the road since the release of their 2022 album Sunrise on Slaughter Beach.

Clutch’s 2024 US Tour Dates with Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl:

04/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/27 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

04/29 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

05/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

05/02 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

05/03 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

05/04 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

05/05 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

05/09 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

05/10 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

05/11 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

05/12 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

05/15 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

05/17 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City

05/18 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *