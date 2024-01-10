Clutch Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Clutch has just announced dates for their Spring 2024 tour, which will feature appearances from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The tour is being labeled the “New World Samurai Tour 2024” and will kick off on April 26th in Richmond, Virginia. Stops on the tour will feature the band stopping at the “Welcome to Rockville festival” on May 11th in Daytona Beach, Florida, as well as a stop at the “Sonic Temple” fest on May 19th in Columbus, Ohio, which is also the final date of the tour (via consequence.net).
Ticket pre-sales are now available on Ticketmaster using the code “BBMCLUTCH2024”. The general sale will start on Friday, January 12th. This upcoming tour serves as a continuum of the band’s previous touring efforts as the band has consistently been on the road since the release of their 2022 album Sunrise on Slaughter Beach.
Clutch’s 2024 US Tour Dates with Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl:
04/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/27 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
04/29 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
05/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
05/02 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel
05/03 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel
05/04 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
05/05 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ The Garden
05/09 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
05/10 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
05/11 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *
05/12 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
05/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
05/15 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
05/17 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City
05/18 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *
* = Festival date, Clutch only