The Raveonettes Announce New Album Pe’ahi II For April 2025 Release & Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Raveonettes has announced they will be releasing their new album, Pe’ahi II, on April 25 and the duo will be touring this fall in celebration of their second album, Pretty in Black‘s 20th anniversary. As for the new album, it is a sequel to 2014’s Pe’ahi and while talking about the record, Sun Rose Wagner says: “It follows the same themes of fragility of life, death, longing and not least, vulnerability.” At this time, no songs have been released from the album yet.

“That period in the band’s life was wonderful,” remembers Wagner. “We got to collaborate with so many legendary people like Mo Tucker from the Velvet Underground, Martin Rev from Suicide and the great Ronnie Spector on ‘Ode to LA’. We still love that album and the fans still ask us to play songs from it all the time. So the 2025 fall tour is the perfect time to do it!”

As for The Black Album 20th Anniversary Tour, it kicks off September 19, in Portland before stopping in Chicago, San Diego, Austin, Washington, DC. ad other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Black Album 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

9/19 – Portland, OR, USA – Aladdin Theater

9/20 – Seattle, WA, USA – The Crocodile

9/22 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Independent

9/23 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Teragram Ballroom

9/24 – San Diego, CA, USA – Music Box

9/25 – Pioneertown, CA, USA – Pappy & Harriet’s

9/28 – Chicago, IL, USA – Bottom Lounge

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Underground Arts

10/1 – New York, NY, USA – Bowery Ballroom

10/3 – Washington, DC, USA – Black Cat

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado