The Raveonettes Announce New Album Sing For July 2024 Release & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Cover Everly Brothers’ “All I Have To Do Is Dream”

Home News Isabella Fischer May 29th, 2024 - 11:51 PM

The Raveonettes

Danish indie rock sensation The Raveonettes are gearing up to launch their eagerly awaited new album, Sing…, which comes out on July 19th. The album is an extraordinary compilation of reimagined covers. One of them being, “All I Have To Do Is Dream,” their ethereal pop interpretation of the Everly Brothers ballad. Infused with reverberating guitars and an enchanting, dance-worthy melody, the band puts their own spin on this song.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Sune Rose Wagner reflects on the track, stating, “Sharin and I used to perform songs by The Everly Brothers before we changed our name to The Raveonettes, so our love for this band goes way back. You won’t find a more dreamy song than ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream,’ it’s the perfect lullaby in my book. We loved recording our version and hope people will rediscover such a timeless classic.”

Sing… will also feature the duo’s distinctive renditions of beloved songs by legendary artists such as The Shangri-Las, The Cramps, Buddy Holly, The Shirelles, and The Velvet Underground, among others.

Track list

I Love How You Love Me Goo Goo Muck The Girl On Death Row All I Have To Do Is Dream Will You Love Me Tomorrow Venus In Furs Wishing Return Of The Grievous Angel Shakin’ All Over Leader Of The Pack

Bonus tracks

The Kids Are Alright The End

Given their past critical acclaim for albums like Pretty in Black (2005) and Lust Lust Lust (2007), expectations are high for this new release. Sune Rose Wagner and Sharin Foo, the duo behind The Raveonettes, have made their mark in the indie rock world. With Sing…, they push creative boundaries further, revitalizing classic tracks while maintaining their distinctive style.

As they break new ground with Sing…The Raveonettes are also hitting the road for their first U.S. tour in ten years. Kicking off in Denver on May 30th, this tour promises to be a thrilling journey through the band’s latest creative endeavors.

The Raveonettes Summer 2024 U.S. Tour

30/05/24 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

01/06/24 – McGill, NV – Schellraiser Music Festival

03/06/24 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/06/24 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

05/06/24 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

06/06/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

08/06/24 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

10/06/24 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

12/06/24 – Washington DC – The Black Cat

13/06/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

14/06/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

To catch up on previous stories on The Raveonettes click here.