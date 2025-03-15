Marianne Faithfull’s First Posthumous EP Burning Moonlight Announced For June 2025 Release, Title Track Out Now

Home News Skylar Jameson March 15th, 2025 - 5:20 PM

Marianne Faithfull’s first posthumous EP has officially been announced. The EP follows Faithfull’s passing two months ago in January, 2025. The EP is titled Burning Moonlight and will include 4 songs that take inspiration from Faithfull’s first two albums. Burning Moonlight will come out on June 6th of this year and it’s being released via Decca. The EP includes music that Faithfull was working on before her unfortunate passing. Before her passing, Faithfull addressed the song. “It’s a good time to look back. It helps me to remember all the things I’ve done. I can’t say I’m a particularly nostalgic person, but I am enjoying this period of reflection.”

The upcoming posthumous EP from Faithfull features production from Head with contributions from Rob Ellis, Oscar Dunbar and Andrew Batt as well. “I’m so happy we found a time when Marianne felt able to write and sing again,” shares Head regarding the project. Head continues with “When she asked me to produce these songs, we were all aware that her health had made things difficult but, in true Marianne fashion, she persevered and I think we were able to go in a new direction again – something she always tried to push herself to do throughout her long career.”

Batt also spoke on the EP by saying, “It was so unusual to start your career this way, so we decided to bring the music full circle. One side of the EP would be inspired by her debut pop LP Marianne Faithfull while the flip would honour her folk roots on Come My Way.”

With the announcement of Burning Moonlight, the title track has been released. According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Burning Moonlight” was inspired by the opening line of Faithfull’s debut single “As Tears Go By”: “It is the evening of the day”. The song features a stunning acoustic guitar and the vocals take up space in the song, savoring every note. Listen to the title track of Burning Moonlight below:

Words were also shared by Faithfull’s son, Nicholas Dunbar. He states, “Marianne lived to create and perform music – it was her driving force and she never stopped. Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career.”