Class Action Lawsuit Over Tool In The Sand Being Considered Following Fan Disappointment With Setlist

Michelle Grisales March 10th, 2025 - 10:34 PM

Lambgoat reported fans who attended the inaugural Tool Live In The Sand festival in Punta Cana are reportedly exploring the possibility of a class-action lawsuit after being let down by the band’s nearly identical setlists on March 7th and 8th. Despite headlining both nights, Tool performed the same four songs, “Fear Inoculum,” “Rosetta Stoned,” “Pneuma” and “Jambi” with little variation, leaving many concertgoers feeling dissatisfied with the experience.

The backlash against the band’s performances has left attendees expressing frustration over the lack of variety, especially considering the high ticket prices for the event, which did not include travel expenses to the Dominican Republic.

A video shared on the Tool subreddit captures fans booing during one of the shows, highlighting the growing discontent among the crowd. The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the audience reacting to the repetition of the setlist, further fueling the disappointment.

In response to the mounting frustration, the Law Office of Stas Rusek, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is now offering legal services to those who feel wronged by the band’s performance. The firm is seeking to form a class-action lawsuit for fans who paid between $4,000 and $10,000 to attend the festival.

Stas Rusek, who claims to be both a dedicated Tool fan and a personal attendee of the weekend event, is advocating on behalf of those who feel the event did not meet their expectations. Rusek expressed that while he is a huge admirer of the band, he believes the lack of variety in the setlist was a significant oversight for fans who traveled far and paid substantial amounts for the experience.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen whether the discontent will lead to formal legal action or if Tool will address the concerns raised by their dedicated fanbase.