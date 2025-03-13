Woman Who Accused Jay-Z Of Sexual Assault Claims Lawyer Allegedly “Pushed” Her To Sue

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 12:50 PM

According to nme.com, the woman who Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of allegedly sexually assaulting her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards has been allegedly heard on a recording admitting Jay-Z “didn’t have anything” to do with the sexual acts and that her lawyer allegedly “pushed” her to sue.

As ABC News reports, the alleged lawsuit against Carter and Combs has since been withdrawn with prejudice, which means it cannot be revived. The alleged recording is an exchange between the woman and the two private investigators associated with Jay-Z. ABC News and Rolling Stone obtained has an excerpt of the recording.

“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with the any sexual acts towards you. It was strictly…” one investigator asked. “Yeah,” Doe replied. She then said her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, allegedly “pushed” her to go forward with the lawsuit against Carter.

The other investigator asked her if it was Buzbee who suggested Carter had a role in the alleged assault. “He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him. with Jay-Z,” the woman replied.

However, Buzbee has denied these allegations and called the recording a “pieced-together fabrication” and said the idea that he allegedly pushed her into suing Jay-Z isa “blatant lie.”

“As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay-Z. That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence,” Buzbee said in statements to ABC News. In a statement sent to Rolling Stone, he said: “Her position is very clear and has never changed. The tape is a pieced-together fabrication. The investigators tormented and harassed and tricked that poor woman and took what she said out of context and secretly recorded her.

Jay-Z is now suing the woman and Buzbee by accusing them of alleged “false and malicious” allegations. The artist claimed that both people allegedly engaged in an “evil conspiracy” to extort him with alleged “completely fabricated” and “wildly horrific” claims of alleged rape.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna