Étienne de Crécy Teams Up With Damon Albarn For New Song “Rising Soul”

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Damon Albarn makes a memorable appearance on Rising Soul, the latest single from veteran French DJ-producer Étienne de Crécy, ahead of his album Warm Up, set for release this Friday, March 14. On the track, Albarn’s unmistakable voice complements de Crécy’s atmospheric production, blending textured vocal warbles with regal flourishes and smooth guitar arpeggios. The mid tempo pop song offers a sound that will resonate with fans of Blur’s “Out of Time” and Gorillaz “On Melancholy Hill.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Étienne and Marie de Crécy, stars dancer Marie Louise Hertog, further elevating the song’s emotive feel, Stereogum described. The video stars Marie Louise Hertog who wears an all-white outfit as she does numerous dance moves in the video.

The track is a highlight from Warm Up, which features an impressive range of collaborators, including Kero Kero Bonito, Caroline Rose, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, Peter von Poehl, Frank Leone, Olivia Merilahti, Sports, and Sugar Pit.

With Warm Up set to drop on March 14 via Pixadelic, fans can expect a diverse blend of electronic and pop sounds that showcase de Crécy’s signature style. Rising Soul offers an exciting preview of what’s to come, blending Albarn’s iconic vocals with de Crécy’s expansive soundscapes. Watch the video below and stay tuned for the album’s release.

In other news it’s anticipated that Albarn is working on creating new songs with Gorillaz but nothing has yet been confirmed. This speculation comes from his decision in December of 2023 when he decided to no longer work with Blur and shift his focus to Gorillaz.