The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock band The Brian Jonestown Massacre are going to embark on an electrifying tour across North America this Fall. After finding success on their UK and Europe tour, the band is ready to treat their fans in the US, Canada and Mexico to an unforgettable live experience.

The tour is in celebration of the critically acclaimed 20 studio album Your Future Is Your Past, which made its mark on the music scene with its release on February 2 under Anton Newcombe‘s label A Recordings.

Things kick off in Philadelphia before the band stops in Boston, Toronto, Columbus, Chicago, Bozeman, Seattle, Portland, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver and other cities. For tickets and more information visit: thebrianjonestownmassacre.com.

As one of music’s most fascinating bands, The Brian Jonestown Massacre has challenged mainstream conventions by take the road less traveled on. Despite the pressures of the industry, Newcombe’s determination to follow his own path has made him a pioneering catalyst in modern music, earning him the status of an underground hero.

With 20 albums under their belt, each exploring different dimensions of rock ‘n’ roll, the band continues to evolve and expand their sonic horizons and remains an essential force in the world of music.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/18 – Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

9/19 – Boston, MA- Royale

9/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

9/21 – South Burlington, VT- Higher Ground-The Ballroom

9/22 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

9/23 – Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall Toronto

9/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr.Smalls Theatre

9/26 – Covington, KY- Madison Theater

9/27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

9/28 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection Elevation

9/29 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

10/2 – Bozeman, MT- The Elm

10/3 – Missoula, MT- Top Hat

10/4 – Seattle, WA- Neumos

10/5 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

10/6 – Portland, OR- Aladdin Theatre

10/7 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre

10/10 – San Francisco- The Warfield

10/12 – Pioneertown, CA- Pappy + Harriet’s

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellweather

10/15 – San Diego, CA- House of Blues

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/20 – USA Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

10/21 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/24 – Kansas City, Recordbar

10/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

10/28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/29 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

10/30 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

10/31 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

11/1 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

