Rodrigo y Gabriela Share Exciting New Video For “In Between Thoughts… A New World”

Home News Roy Lott September 13th, 2023 - 6:01 PM

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced today’s premiere of an official music video for “In Between Thoughts…A New World,” featuring exclusive footage filmed earlier this summer on their North American tour and streaming now on YouTube. “In Between Thoughts…A New World” serves as the title track to Rodrigo y Gabriela’s newly released album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, available now via ATO Records. Check it out below.

The record was self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico and includes the previously released singles “The Eye That Catches The Dream,” “Egoland,” “True Nature” (recently added to Spotify US’s New Music Friday playlist) and “Descending To Nowhere.”