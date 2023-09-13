Rodrigo y Gabriela Share Exciting New Video For “In Between Thoughts… A New World”

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced today’s premiere of an official music video for “In Between Thoughts…A New World,” featuring exclusive footage filmed earlier this summer on their North American tour and streaming now on YouTube. “In Between Thoughts…A New World” serves as the title track to Rodrigo y Gabriela’s newly released album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, available now via ATO Records. Check it out below.
The record was self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico and includes the previously released singles “The Eye That Catches The Dream,” “Egoland,” “True Nature” (recently added to Spotify US’s New Music Friday playlist) and “Descending To Nowhere.”
Rodrigo y Gabriela are currently on the road in support of the latest LP. An eagerly awaited run of EU/UK dates gets underway September 25 at Hamburg, Germany’s Mojo Club and then travel the continent through mid-November. For complete details and ticket information, please visit the duo’s website. They are also gearing up to kick off the 49th season of the television music series, Austin City Limits, as the premiere performers on episode one. The band will be joined by an ensemble of over 30 musicians from the esteemed Austin Symphony Orchestra in an exhilarating hour; the unprecedented performance marks the first time ACL has collaborated with the world-class orchestra, one of Austin’s leading arts institutions.