Tool Performs Surprise Set Featuring “Schism” & “Jambi” and Justin Chancellor Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Bass Magazine Awards

Home News Skylar Jameson January 26th, 2025 - 3:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Last night on January 23rd, Tool surprised fans by performing two songs at the Bass Magazine Awards. The awards were hosted at The Observatory venue in Santa Ana, California. The award show was significant for the band, as their bassist Justin Chancellor received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Tool since 1995. Later that night, The band posted to Instagram congratulating Chancellor on his award by saying “Congratulations to our very own Justin Chancellor as he’s honored with a Bass Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his bass wizardry and alchemy with Tool, since 1995.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tool (@toolmusic)

The band put on a rare performance at the Bass Magazine Awards. Described as an “up-close-and-intimate club gig” by Revolver, TOOL’s performance was loud, bold and electrified the stage. Despite the 1,200-capacity venue, TOOL performed like they were playing for a stadium audience. They performed the songs “Schism” from their album Lateralus and “Jambi” from 10,000 Days. “Schism” lit up the crowd with the killer bass line and during “Jambi” Maynard James Keenan’s vocals were especially superb, filling the room with the energy of his voice. Watch for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike (@aenima87)

Although Tool doesn’t have any similarly intimate performances on their schedule that we know of, they have a festival show on the books. Coming up later in the year, they are set to headline Live in the Sand, a music festival in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from March 7th, until March 9th. Other acts joining them on the lineup include Mastodon, Primus, Coheed and Cambria, King’s X, Eagles of Death Metal and more. Tickets and more information is available at toolinthesand.com.