Valerie June Shares New Single “Sweet Things Just For You”

Grammy-nominated singer Valerie June, recently unveiled her latest single, “Sweet Things Just For You,” giving fans a blend of folk and blues reflecting on the essence of well-being. This being the second single released for her forthcoming album Owls, Omens, and Oracles, set to be released on April 11, 2025. Valerie June Announces New Album Owls, Omens, and Oracles for April Release and Releases Lead Single “Joy, Joy!”.



“Sweet Things Just For You” features a collaboration with M. Ward who produced as well as contributed his distinctive guitar work, as well as Norah Jones, who did background vocals as well. The song takes a deep dive into true wellness and our interactions with the people we know and our environment.

The lyrics encourage mindfulness in life and keeping in mind that notion that well-being can be bought.

“In a time when wellness and self-improvement have become a $4.5 trillion-dollar industry, many of us are hungry for a more profound spiritual solution for sustainable change. The truth is wellness cannot be purchased at our local health-food store. Wellness and mindfulness are actions. It is how we relate to one another, nature and our environment” according to ConcordRecords.

Owl’s, Omens, and Oracles mark June’s hopefully one of many deep dives into music. Following her album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, this album will hopefully showcase her ability to intertwine her lyrics with innovative sound.

Valerie June is just getting started and “Sweet Tings Just for You” stands as a testament to her artistry and her commitment to inspire others of wellness through her music.