Valerie June Announces New Album Owls, Omens, and Oracles for April Release and Releases Lead Single “Joy, Joy!”

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June has announced the release of her highly anticipated new album, Owls, Omens, and Oracles, set to drop on April 11 via Concord Records. Alongside the announcement, June has unveiled the album’s vibrant lead single, “Joy, Joy!” accompanied by an uplifting music video.

Rooted in themes of resilience and transformation, Owls, Omens, and Oracles continues June’s exploration of joy as a radical and essential force for healing and community. Produced by M. Ward and featuring contributions from The Blind Boys of Alabama and Norah Jones, the album interweaves psychedelic folk, country soul, Appalachian blues and orchestral pop, forming what June describes as an “intergalactic web of wisdom.”

The lead single “Joy, Joy!” sets the tone for the album with its infectious energy and triumphant message. Backed by Kaveh Rastegar on bass, Steven Hodges on drums and Nate Walcott on keys and horn arrangements, June’s radiant vocals uplift listeners as she sings about resilience in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on the track, June shared:

“Everyone has felt moments of darkness, depression, anxiety, stress, ailments, or pain. Some say it takes mud to have a lotus flower. This song reflects on the hard times we might face: to fail, to fall, to lose, to be silenced — yet still hold onto a purely innocent and childlike joy.”

Since her breakout album Pushin’ Against A Stone in 2013, June has continued to evolve as a musician and storyteller. Critics have praised her for her emotional honesty and unorthodox vocal delivery, described by ELLE as “like raw silk—intimate, elegant, and strong.” With Owls, Omens, and Oracles, June crafts a sonic landscape that invites listeners to connect, weep and ultimately celebrate their aliveness.

To support the release, June will embark on the Owls, Omens, and Oracles Tour, beginning March 27 in Gettysburg, PA, and running through late June. The full band tour includes stops in major cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Tracklist for Owls, Omens, and Oracles

Joy, Joy! All I Really Wanna Do Endless Tree Inside Me Trust The Path Love Me Any Ole Way Changed (feat. The Blind Boys of Alabama) Superpower Sweet Things Just for You I Am In Love Calling My Spirit My Life Is A Country Song Missin’ You (Yeah, Yeah) Love And Let Go

With Owls, Omens, and Oracles, Valerie June offers a timely reminder to cultivate joy and find magic amid life’s complexities, inviting listeners on a transformative musical journey.