Bob Mould Shares Killer New Single & Video “When Your Heart Is Broken”

Michelle Grisales March 7th, 2025 - 4:11 PM

Musician Bob Mould has officially released his 15th solo album, Here We Go Crazy, marking his first full-length studio album in over four years. To celebrate the album’s release, Mould has dropped the centerpiece track “When Your Heart Is Broken,” which comes with a captivating lyric video.

Mould shared, “‘When Your Heart Is Broken’ is one of the earliest songs written for Here We Go Crazy and I added it to my Solo Electric setlist in Fall 2022. Some nights, I would play ‘Too Far Down’, followed by ‘When Your Heart Is Broken’, then ask the audience: Which one of the two is heavier? To me, the musical urgency of ‘When Your Heart Is Broken’ is uplifting, the lyrical reflection offers redemption and it’s most certainly a song I can throw myself into when playing live.”

The track was met with praise, with The Guardian describing it as “a muscular ripper that stands alongside Mould’s best” and Stereogum calling it “vintage Bob Mould—a concise power-pop jam with a soaring melody and a whole lot of muscle.” The song was also accompanied by an official music video directed by Gus Black, known for his work with artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Teddy Swims.

Anticipation for the album grew further with the release of the second single, “Neanderthal,” a turbulent track that adds to the excitement surrounding Here We Go Crazy.

Mould notes that there’s much more to these songs than meets the eye, “On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar-pop songs. I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity and clarity. Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainty and unconditional love.”

As the album arrives, Mould and his band will be taking the new songs to the stage for a U.S. headline tour starting April 1st at the Music Box in San Diego, CA. The tour will run through mid-May. Some shows will have special guests such as Craig Finn, Poster Children, J. Robbins (band) and Winged Wheel.