Bob Mould Shares New Single “Neanderthal”

American musician, Bob Mould has released his second single, “Neanderthal,” off of his upcoming album Here We Go Crazy. Mould shared he imagined “Neanderthal” would be the opening track in the beginning when creating this album.

“I imagined a child raised in an unstable home, perpetually exposed to erratic and confrontational behavior. A fight or flight situation. ‘Neanderthal’ is a frantic sprint through darkened hallways littered with tension, conflict, and aggression. A claustrophobic maze of distorted mirrors. As the song nears the end, a pair of subconscious voices appear. The first voice is both soothing and unsettling, while the final voice is reactionary and violent. It’s a fight or flight song,” said Mould.

After four long years, Mould is releasing his 15th solo and first full-length studio album on Friday, March 7th and is available for pre-order. During his announcement of the new album, he gave fans a teaser by releasing “Here We Go Crazy.”

His release of “Here We Go Crazy,” has received praise by Stereogum as, “vintage Bob Mould – a concise power-pop jam with a soaring melody and a whole lot of muscle.” He also released a music video directed by Gus Black which is available on YouTube.

Shortly after the release of the album in March, Mould and his band will begin their U.S. tour on April 1st in San Diego, CA at Music Box and will run until May 11th in Kalamazoo MI at Bell’s Beer Garden.

With these two new releases included, the track list will consist of eleven songs.

Track list:

Here We Go Crazy

Neanderthal

Breathing Room

Hard To Get

When Your Heart Is Broken

Fur Mink Augurs

Lost Or Stolen

Sharp Little Pieces

You Need To Shine

Thread So Thin

Your Side