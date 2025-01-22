The Jesus Lizard Share Dynamic New Single “Westside”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 22nd, 2025 - 5:06 PM

The Jesus Lizard are slithering their way into the headlines again, with the release of new single “Westside”. This is the first single they have released since their album Rack in September and single “Cost Of Living” in November of 2024. Additionally, this song kicks off the next round of their U.S. tour which is coming in May. Listen to the song below.

Jesus Lizard’s new single, Westside, is a blistering return to their noise-rock roots, blending chaotic guitar riffs with a menacing, quirky grooving sensation. The track opens with a rough, distorted riff that builds into an unrelenting rhythm, driven by pounding drums and a hammering baseline. David Yow’s vocals sways between feral growls and desperate yelps, delivering cryptic, snarling lyrics that feel both unhinged and deeply deliberate. The production retains a raw, live energy, with a dissonant, gritty edge that amplifies the song’s tension. “Westside” feels like a volatile, sonic punch, a chaotic, yet calculated reminder of Jesus Lizard’s relentless intensity feels like to the listener.

The band will also be going on tour, starting May 2nd in Solana Beach, California, and capping off June 12th in Porto, Portugal, for the Primavera Festival. Buy tickets for the shows here.

“Westside” reflects the raw ferocity of Jesus Lizard’s Rack, while pushing their sound into darker, more experimental territory. Fans can expect a tighter, more visceral energy that captures their chaotic roots. The single hints at an electrifying tour ahead, promising explosive performances and a reimagined edge to their signature noise-rock sound.