Don Felder Announces New Album The Vault – Fifty Years of Music For May 2025 Release

Don Felder’s upcoming album, The Vault – Fifty Years of Music, serves as both a retrospective and a reinvention of his decades-long career as a guitarist and songwriter for the Eagles. Slated for release on May 23, 2025, the album is a deep dive into Felder’s extensive archive, presenting newly recorded versions of songs that span from the 1970s to the present day. It captures the evolution of his songwriting, guitar work and musical collaborations, making it a must-listen for both longtime fans and newcomers.

Each track on The Vault represents a different chapter of Felder’s career, showcasing his ability to blend classic rock energy with rich melodies and intricate guitar arrangements. From the opening track “Move On,” a song originally written in 1974, to the more recent “I Like the Things You Do” from 2023, the album highlights how Felder’s artistry has endured and evolved. The project also brings together an all-star lineup of guest musicians, including members of Toto—David Paich, Steve Lukather, Joseph “Joe” Williams and Greg Phillinganes—as well as drumming legends Greg Bissonette, Todd Sucherman and Brian Tichy. Their contributions infuse the album with fresh energy, complementing Felder’s signature guitar-driven sound.

A standout moment on the record is the re-recording of “Heavy Metal,” one of Felder’s most iconic songs, originally featured on his 1983 solo debut Airborne and the soundtrack to the 1981 animated film Heavy Metal. This new version reintroduces the classic track with a modern production approach while maintaining the electrifying guitar riffs and anthemic energy that made it a fan favorite.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of freedom, love and perseverance, with the first single, “Free At Last,” offering a poignant reflection on letting go and finding peace. “This song is a heartfelt tribute to the freedom that awaits us beyond this life,” Felder explains, hinting at the deeply personal nature of the track.

Beyond its musical and lyrical depth, The Vault – Fifty Years of Music is a testament to Felder’s lasting influence in rock history. As a former member of the Eagles, where he co-wrote and performed some of the most legendary guitar solos in rock, his fingerprints are all over the genre. With this album, he continues to solidify his status as a master guitarist and songwriter.

