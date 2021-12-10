Aimee Mann Shares New ’60s Inspired Video for “I See You”

Home News Skyler Graham December 10th, 2021 - 2:30 PM

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann recently released Queens Of The Summer Hotel, which uses dark humor to make “observations on mental illness and sexual discrimination.” The artist recently shared a music video for one of its tracks, “I See You.” The video looks through keyholes and sees silhouettes of women sitting alone, which reflects the introspective lyrics and theme of loneliness discussed in the song. Between the bold, hypnotic wallpapers and Broadway-style font of the piece, it also reveals the unsatisfying reality of Hollywood glamour. Watch the video below.



When Mann released the track in October, she also shared winter tour dates. The tour began on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles and will end on Dec. 30 in New York. All of the shows will be in either city — the November shows were in LA, and all of this month’s shows are in NYC.

Prior to sharing “I See You,” the artist released “Burn It Out,” another track from the album that “encompasses the use of string instruments to tell how fire plays a huge part in burning out the parts she doesn’t like about herself.” “Suicide Is Murder” touches on even heavier subjects and the effect that death has on the people closest to the victim. And, these songs only provide a glimpse into the reflective nature of the rest of the album.