Nellie McKay Shares New Music Video For “Luckiest Mood”

Home News Charlotte Huot March 4th, 2025 - 6:50 PM

Nellie McKay has dropped the highly anticipated music video for her track “Luckiest Mood” from her upcoming album, Hey Guys, Watch This. Known for her whimsical yet sharp storytelling, McKay’s new video is a visual feast of vibrant colors and quirky moments that match the upbeat and carefree vibe of the song.

The video takes viewers on a playful journey through McKay’s world of musical joy, featuring surreal and dreamy imagery that’s bound to bring a smile to fans’ faces. McKay’s signature blend of humor and heart shines through as she dances through scenes filled with vivid patterns and colorful backdrops.

“Luckiest Mood” captures the feeling of having everything fall into place, and the video elevates that message with a whimsical aesthetic that’s sure to leave viewers with a sense of happiness and lightness. Fans of McKay’s unique blend of jazz, pop and cabaret will find this latest visual a fun and fitting extension of her musical style.

McKay’s new album features a collaboration with West Virginia-based band The Carpenter Ants, known for their soulful Americana sound. Together, they craft a collection of tracks that explore humor, heartbreak and existential musings.

Tracklist for Hey Guys, Watch This:

The Drinking Song Luckiest Mood Ba Dum Bump Forever Home Driftin The Party Song Queen Mary Initiation Did I Catch You Dreaming Lali Dreamliner Make a Wish

With a career spanning everything from jazz to Broadway, McKay continues to push artistic boundaries.