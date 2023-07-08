Nellie McKay New Album Coming August 25th

Home News Simon Li July 8th, 2023 - 6:29 PM

Singer and songwriter Nellie McKay would be releasing her new album Hey Guys, Watch This this August. The album would be her first album of original materials in thirteen years.

The album was recorded in Charleston, West Virginia. The artist brought The Carpenter Ants onto the recording set to bring in sounds of Appalachia into the songs, sharing a soulful musical journey with fans.

Nellie McKay would also be setting off for a tour soon. Below are the tour dates.

July 29 The American Theatre, Lancaster, PA, A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show

August 26, Deerhead Inn, Delaware Water Gap, PA