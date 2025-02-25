Swans Shares New Single “I Am A Tower” and Announces 17th Album Birthing For May 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot February 25th, 2025 - 7:35 PM

Experimental rock titans Swans have announced their 17th studio album, Birthing, set for release on May 30. Accompanying the announcement, the band has unveiled the first single, “I Am A Tower”, giving listeners an early glimpse into the album’s immersive and evolving sound.

Recorded at Soundfabrik Berlin, Birthing emerged from a year of live performances between 2023 and 2024, where many of its tracks—like “The Healers,” “I Am a Tower,” and “Birthing”—were shaped and transformed on stage before being finalized in the studio. Two pieces, “Red Yellow” and “The Merge,” were conceived entirely in the recording process.

Frontman Michael Gira describes Birthing as his “final foray” into the “all-consuming sound worlds” that have defined Swans’ recent era. The band plans to embark on a final tour in this mode later in 2025, before shifting to a pared-down form for future work.

The album will be available in triple vinyl, double CD and digital formats, with initial pressings including a bonus DVD featuring the concert film Swans Live 2024 (Rope) The Beggar and a documentary on Gira’s 2022 solo tour.

More details on Swans’ 2025 tour dates in support of Birthing are forthcoming. In the meantime, Gira will embark on a European solo tour in April with longtime collaborator Kristof Hahn.

Birthing Tracklist:

The Healers I Am a Tower Birthing Red Yellow Guardian Spirit The Merge (Rope) Away

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat