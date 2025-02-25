Rare Unreleased Tobias Forge Solo Album Passiflora Reportedly Leaked Online

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 25th, 2025 - 9:18 PM

An unreleased solo album by Tobias Forge, titled Passiflora, has surfaced online sending a shock through through Ghost bands. Forge the frontman for the Swedish metal band, originally recorded the album in 2008, two years after the band’s start according to LoudWire. It is not exactly clear if the album was made before the band or during his time with Ghost.

Originally only two tracks were leaked from Passiflora years ago, “House of Affection” and “In Enigma Schiffer,” then uploaded on YouTube. In early February 2025, it was discovered that Passiflora had been leaked in its entirety. The leak quickly gained the traction of many Ghost fans listening to the songs and looking for Forge’s signature songwriting style. Some of the other songs included were “Savant Garde,” Last,” “Mary Says,” and many other songs. While there is no factual evidence the singer is Forge as he has never fully acknowledged the existence of the album many fans speculate that it is him due to the similarities in voice and melody.

But the big question remains how did the album even get leaked? A little more than a year ago, a copy of the album was burned onto a CD and sold for $5,434 and there is one more copy available for almost $5,000.

As Forge continues to dominate the metal scene, the unexpected emergence of this secret album continues to spark excitement and curiosity amongst many fans, shedding light on an unopened chapter in Tobias Forge's music career. Who knows what else could be out there?

