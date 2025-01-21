Grimes Shares Statement Regarding Elon Musk’s Controversial Salute At Rally Celebrating Trump’s Inauguration 

Home News Will Close January 21st, 2025 - 2:00 PM

Photo: Owen Ela

Grimes has issued a regarding her ex-partner Elon Musk’s recent involvement in a rally celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration. The tech billionaire sparked controversy after being photographed performing a gesture that many have interpreted as a controversial political salute very similar to that of the Nazi’s. This has lead to a widespread debate across social media and news outlets.

The rally, which celebrated the inauguration of President Trump attracted a mix of political figures, activists, and high-profile personalities. Musk’s presence at the event raised eyebrows, but it was his gesture that ignited the most significant backlash, with critics questioning its implications and what it signaled about his political stance. Stereogum reports that the Anti-Defamation League has referred to the gesture as “awkward” and coming in a “moment of enthusiasm”.

Grimes, a musician and artist known for her futuristic and boundary-pushing work, addressed the issue in a statement shared via her social media accounts. While her relationship with Musk ended in 2021, the two have remained in the public eye due to their shared custody of their children and ongoing collaborations. Her statement comes as a response to the public scrutiny surrounding Musk’s actions and the broader implications of his apparent support for the event. As the CEO of major companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, his actions often carry significant weight, and this incident has once again placed him at the center of a polarizing discussion.

Grimes’ statement aims to clarify her position amid the controversy, distancing herself from the political narratives associated with the rally. Her comments also reflect her ongoing commitment to maintaining a distinct identity separate from Musk, despite their intertwined public lives. Just recently, the artist was forced to evacuate her home amidst the ongoing L.A. wildfires.

The incident continues to dominate headlines, sparking debates about the responsibilities of influential figures in politically charged contexts and the potential ramifications of their actions.

