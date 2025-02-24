Desertfest NYC 2025 Will Not Happen Due to Financial Challenges and Headliner Availability 

Home News Michelle Grisales February 24th, 2025 - 7:08 PM

Desertfest NYC, the multi-city stoner, doom, and psych metal festival, has announced that it will be taking a break in 2025 and will not be holding an edition in New York City, Brooklyn Vegan reported. Organizers revealed the news in a statement, explaining that logistical challenges, including issues with headliner availability and rising costs for European bands, made it difficult to put together a lineup that lived up to the festival’s legacy.

“Desertfest NYC has made the tough decision to take a break in 2025 and will return to New York in the fall of 2026,” the statement read. “Challenges with headliner availability and rising costs for EU bands has made it difficult to build a line-up that feels reflective and celebratory of a fifth edition.”

The organizers emphasized the effort they had put into crafting the 2025 lineup. “We’ve been working on our 2025 line-up since August of last year & pride ourselves on producing world-class billings that bring together the biggest names in the underground,” they said. “So, trust us when we say no stone was left unturned before this decision was made, a scaled-down event, fewer days, fewer bands, we explored all options but none sat right with us.”

The festival team also expressed that postponing until 2026 would give them the time and space to create a more fitting celebration of Desertfest NYC’s growth over the years. “A move to 2026 will allow us the space to put together an event that celebrates just how far DF NYC has come,” the statement explained.

Acknowledging the disappointment many fans will feel, the organizers offered their empathy, saying, “We know it’s disappointing news to read & we are right there with you in it.” They also expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support, reminding attendees that Desertfest NYC remains a fully independent event, made possible by the community that shows up year after year. “We truly hope you’ll stick with us as we hit the gas hard for 2026, with more news soon…”

The 2025 edition of Desertfest London will feature notable acts Earth, Pallbearer and Zeal and Ardor Fans can look forward to a return to New York in 2026, with organizers promising an even bigger and better celebration.