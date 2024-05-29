Asking Alexandria Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Collin Herron May 29th, 2024 - 8:04 AM

Asking Alexandria has announced their Fall 2024 US tour dates. This tour will be the second leg of the band’s “All My Friends” tour. This tour begins on September 24th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and continues through November 2nd in Chico, California. Along the way the tour will hit major markets such as Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles.

On consequence.net, fans can use code SOUNDCHECK to access a Live Nation ticket presale on Wednesday May 29 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales start Friday (May 31st) at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Asking Alexandria’s 2024 Tour Dates:

09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District *

09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club – The Rave Hall *

09/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

09/28 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

09/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe #

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago *

10/02 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland *

10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

10/09 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

10/11 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

10/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Piedmont Hall *

10/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

10/18 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works %

10/20 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

10/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom *

10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel *

10/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson *

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

10/30 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre *

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

11/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theater *

* = w/ Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Archers

% = w/ The Word Alive and Archers

# = w/ Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive