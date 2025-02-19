Two Sides Reach Settlement Agreement in Bassnectar Sex Abuse Case

Home News Michelle Grisales February 19th, 2025 - 5:09 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

A lawsuit filed against electronic music producer Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) alleging sexual abuse of three underage girls has been settled ahead of trial, according to Billboard. In a joint statement, both Ashton and the plaintiffs confirmed they had “amicably agreed to resolve the matter and move forward in peace.”

Court records filed in U.S. District Court in Tennessee on Tuesday, February 18, show that the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, after both sides reached a private settlement. The lawsuit was initially filed in 2021 by plaintiffs Rachel Ramsbottom, Alexis Bowling, and Jenna Houston, who accused Ashton of using his “influence and power” to groom and sexually exploit underage girls.

The plaintiffs claimed that Ashton invited them to his performances and offered large sums of money and other valuables in exchange for sex, leading to allegations of sex trafficking, child pornography, and negligence.

Ashton has consistently denied the allegations, and his legal team filed a motion to have the case dismissed in November, though the judge rejected the request. In December, the court ruled that the lawsuit could proceed to trial, although some parts of the case were dismissed.

Following the dismissal on Tuesday, Ashton and the plaintiffs issued a joint statement through their attorneys, acknowledging the emotional and professional strain caused by the legal process.

The statement read, “This legal process has been long and difficult, with all parties already having endured a tremendous amount of strain on their personal and professional lives. As such, they have amicably decided to resolve this matter and move on in peace. Plaintiffs wish Lorin Ashton and the Bassnectar Community a bright future, and Lorin Ashton wishes the Plaintiffs a bright future.”

In a comment to Billboard, Ashton expressed relief over the resolution of the case, stating, “I am relieved to be able to put this behind me once and for all. To be clear, I did not engage in any of the wrongdoing of which I was accused in this lawsuit. I have never abused or assaulted anyone in any way, shape, or form. I have also never been charged with any crimes. This process has been long and exhausting, and I am excited to get back to doing what I love most: making music and art for the world to enjoy.”