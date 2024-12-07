Judge Denies Bassnectar’s Motion to Dismiss Alleged Sexual Abuse Lawsuit And Sends Case to Trial

In a significant ruling that has set the stage for an upcoming trial, a federal judge has denied music producer Bassnectar’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse involving three underage girls. The case, which was filed in 2021, accuses Bassnectar—whose legal name is Lorin Ashton—of allegedly grooming and trafficking minors following on-going rumors surrounding the musician about sexual misconduct.

A trial is now scheduled for February, much to the relief of the plaintiffs and their attorney, who expressed hope for justice.

According to Billboard, in her 54-page decision, U.S. District Court Judge Aleta A. Trauger highlighted that questions surrounding allegations of Bassnectar’s awareness of the plaintiffs’ ages are best suited for a jury to determine.

The plaintiffs—Rachel Ramsbottom, Alexis Bowling and Jenna Houston—have each shared their accounts of alleged wrongdoing by the DJ. Notably, Ramsbottom described illicit interactions starting when she was 17 and Ashton was 34, while Bowling recounted how she was allegedly invited to meet him under deceptive circumstances.

Judge Trauger pointed out that testimonies and evidence surrounding the plaintiffs’ ages complicate the case, emphasizing that the determination of Bassnectar’s alleged willful ignorance should fall to a jury.

“The court finds that whether this money constituted payment or remuneration for sex constitutes a jury question,” she remarked, acknowledging the complexities within the allegations.

The ruling is a pivotal moment in a case that has become emblematic of the intersection between celebrity and accountability in a broader cultural context. Bassnectar, who has consistently denied the accusations, faces a trial that may significantly impact his legacy and career.

Photo Credit is Mehreen Rizvi.