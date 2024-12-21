Suki Waterhouse Teams Up With Jane Penny To Cover TOPS’ “Anything”

Home News Cristian Garcia December 21st, 2024 - 7:22 PM

Earlier this month, Suki Waterhouse surprised fans by bringing out Stephin Merritt, Amanda Lepore, and Del Water Gap in Brooklyn. In Montreal last week, the British singer-songwriter pleased audiences again by welcoming Jane Penny onstage for a TOPS cover.

The duo’s performance of “Anything” blends emotional intimacy and dreamy nostalgia. Characterized by a minimalist setup where the two musicians captivate the audience with dreamy vocals and while allowing to showcase their individual talents. Penny delivers on the song’s wistful lyrics with her signature ethereal voice, imbuing the performance with a delicate heartfelt sincerity. While Waterhouse adds a gently flair to the performance. Her vocals harmonize with Penny’s creating a layered and atmospheric sound showcases a vulnerability to the song’s lyrics.

The pair performed TOPS’ 2015 track “Anything” at MTELUS, and the following night Waterhouse sang it again alone in Toronto. Penny began the year by sharing her debut solo material with the album Surfacing in April (via Stereogum).

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock