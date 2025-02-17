Head Automatica Shares Alluring New Single “Annulment”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 17th, 2025 - 3:23 PM

Head Automatica is back, and they’re proving they haven’t missed a beat with their latest single, “Annulment”. It’s smooth, funky, and everything fans love about the band, but with a fresh twist. The song feels like a late-night conversation about love and letting go, set to a beat that makes you want to move. Fans can listen and think about all of the complex emotions that come with love and loss. Daryl Palumbo’s vocals are as magnetic as ever, gliding over layers of electronic sounds and groovy rhythms.

The band has described “Annulment” as a track where mood meets movement, and they totally nailed it. It’s got the heart of their classic songs like “Beating Heart Baby” but with a more mature energy. It’s emotional without being too heavy and catchy enough to get stuck in your head after one listen. There are multiple layers of emotion and the track balances these difficult feelings in an effortless way.

This new single follows “Bear the Cross”, which dropped in 2024 and marked the band’s first release in 18 years. That song reminded everyone why they fell in love with Head Automatica in the first place and had been the bands first hints of new music since 2006!