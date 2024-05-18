Head Automatica Return With First New Song In 18 Years “Bear The Cross”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 18th, 2024 - 3:22 PM

With their first release since 2006, Head Automatica officially released a new single called Bear The Cross

The song starts with punchy drums, heavy guitars, and a biting bass line. There’s a great deal of mystery in this tune. From the first listen, a person is going to wonder, “Which way is this going to go?” There are hints of Rob Zombie influence, but the bass tone does resemble that Backstreet Boys song. The chorus of “Bear the Cross” does expand on the Christ-inspired title with vivid language about “blood on my hands”

“To me, ‘Bear The Cross’ is both a logical and unexpected evolution of Head Automatica’s sound,” Daryl Palumbo shares. “The sounds and ideas are very familiar but age undeniably changes your personality, creative leanings and approach. There is an urgency and boldness in what you feel empowered to produce after a certain point. ‘Bear The Cross,” and our new material on the whole are a reflection of that while still constantly maintaining a body moving element.”

Head Automatica debuted in 2004, as Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw fronted the band. He used Head Automatica to explore his affinity for new wave, garage rock, and synth-heavy electronics. After a long hiatus, Head Automatica resurfaced in the Summer of 2023, announcing a U.S. tour for that Fall. The current line-up features Palumbo, Richard Flesh (bass), Craig Bonich (guitar), Chad Hasty (drums) and Eric Mitchell (synths).