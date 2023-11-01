Slow Pulp, Ezra Furman, Smut & More Contribute To Covers Album Benefitting Trans Rights Organizations

Home News Roy Lott November 1st, 2023 - 7:50 PM

FADER has announced a compilation album titled FADER and Friends Vol. 1, including artists such as Slow Pulp, Ezra Furman, Caroline Rose and more. The 45-song collection is made up entirely of covers with the proceeds going to trans rights organizations. The album will be exclusively on Bandcamp for a month.

All the profits will be donated evenly between the Transgender Law Center (USA), Mermaids (UK) and the Rainbow Railroad (Canada). Other artists that contributed is RVG, Fire-Toolz, NNAMDÏ, Rostam, Wednesday, Lala Lala, Model/Actriz, DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ, Filth Is Eternal, Joanna Sternberg, The Scary Jokes, Bernice, Finom, Ratboys, Wild Pink, Strange Weekend, blackwinterwells, Dougie Poole, Being Dead, Hannah Georgas, Madeline Kenney, Free Range, Scott Hardware, Smut, Ellis, Helena Deland, Hedra Rowan, Jane Inc, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ydegirl, Nana Lourdes, Ducks Ltd., Lucy Liyou, Thanks For Coming, Pendant, Shalom, Babehoven, PACKS, Miss Grit, 8485 and Johan Lenox.

The magazine issued a mission statement about the album. “The rationale for the compilation is simple: to push back against a new moral panic that has overrun the western world. States across the USA are passing a wide range of legislation targeting transgender youth and adults, blocking their access to procedures and medicines that affirm gender identity, and libeling the community as a threat to the physical safety of children. Politicians in the United Kingdom are following suit, and Canada is far from immune. This poisonous rhetoric has translated into an epidemic of violence against the trans community that shows no signs of going away on its own. The war against trans people is not a metaphorical one; we need to loudly affirm which side we’re on.”