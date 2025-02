The Minus 5 Announce New Album Oar On, Penelope For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Words & Birds”

The album’s first single, “Words & Birds,” which is a raucous ode to life that is punctuated by cranky guitars and McCaughey ’s unmistakable vocal delivery.

Acclaimed indie rock collective The Minus 5 , who is spearheaded by legendary musician and songwriter Scott McCaughey , return with Oar On, Penelope!, which will be out on May 30, through Yep Roc Records.

While talking about the song, McCaughey says: “‘It’s all too beautiful, man!’ If not original, that sentiment seems important to me, to this record, to my world. This came together after a few passes in the studio, and it sounds like we played it forever. That’s what can happen when you play music with good pals.”

Throughout the 12-song collection, McCaughey’s breadth of musical knowledge and appreciation is on full display from the addictive power pop of “Words & Birds,” to the gnarly garage rock of “The Garden of Arden,” the Neil Young-influenced Americana of “Bison Queen,” and the bite-sized psychedelia of “Sharktooth.”