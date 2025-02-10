The Minus 5 Announce New Album Oar On, Penelope For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Words & Birds”

Acclaimed indie rock collective The Minus 5, who is spearheaded by legendary musician and songwriter Scott McCaughey, return with Oar On, Penelope!, which will be out on May 30, through Yep Roc Records. The album’s first single, “Words & Birds,” which is a raucous ode to life that is punctuated by cranky guitars and McCaughey’s unmistakable vocal delivery.
While talking about the song, McCaughey says: “‘It’s all too beautiful, man!’ If not original, that sentiment seems important to me, to this record, to my world. This came together after a few passes in the studio, and it sounds like we played it forever. That’s what can happen when you play music with good pals.”
Throughout the 12-song collection, McCaughey’s breadth of musical knowledge and appreciation is on full display from the addictive power pop of “Words & Birds,” to the gnarly garage rock of “The Garden of Arden,” the Neil Young-influenced Americana of “Bison Queen,” and the bite-sized psychedelia of “Sharktooth.”
Oar On, Penelope! Track List
1. Words & Birds
2. Death the Bludgeoner
3. Let the Rope Hold, Cassie Lee
4. I Don’t Want to Hate Anyone
5. The Garden of Arden
6. Last Hotel
7. Bison Queen
8. Falling Like Jets
9. Burgundy Suit
10. Blow in My Bag
11. Sharktooth
12. What Shall Not Be Released