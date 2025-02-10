David Johansen Of New York Dolls Reveal He’s Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

David Johansen, the legendary co-founder of the New York Dolls, has been living with stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor. Diagnosed back in 2020, Johansen made the decision to keep his illness private but due to the severe financial burden, he is ready to share.
Back in November of 2024, Johansen fell and broke his back in two places, which required surgery. Despite a successful procedure, the artist is bedridden and incapacitated. For the best chance of recovery, he requires around-the-clock care. Assisting in the Johansen family recovery efforts, Sweet Relief launched the David Johansen Fund.
The most immediate needs are full time nursing, physical therapy and funding for day to day vital living expenses. With professional specialized care, the Johansen family remain hopeful that David can regain some mobility and independence. Sweet Relief is also offering a special Johansen T-shirt with all proceeds going to his treatment.
“We’ve been living with my illness for a long time, still having fun, seeing friends and family, carrying on but this tumble the day after Thanksgiving really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. I’ve never been one to ask for help but this is an emergency. Thank you.” said Johansen.
Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund adds: “Sweet Relief is honored to help David and his family during this difficult time in their lives. Our Directed Artist Funds can provide a meaningful solution when the community rallies around the recipient, and we anticipate that David’s community will be eager to help here. His influence on the musical landscape with the New York Dolls is indelible, and his career as an actor and an artist has touched many people around the world. He’s been knocked down but we’re here to help him back up with the help of his family, friends and wider community of supporters.”
