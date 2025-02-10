David Johansen Of New York Dolls Reveal He’s Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 8:31 PM

David Johansen, the legendary co-founder of the New York Dolls, has been living with stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor. Diagnosed back in 2020, Johansen made the decision to keep his illness private but due to the severe financial burden, he is ready to share.

Back in November of 2024, Johansen fell and broke his back in two places, which required surgery. Despite a successful procedure, the artist is bedridden and incapacitated. For the best chance of recovery, he requires around-the-clock care. Assisting in the Johansen family recovery efforts, Sweet Relief launched the David Johansen Fund.

The most immediate needs are full time nursing, physical therapy and funding for day to day vital living expenses. With professional specialized care, the Johansen family remain hopeful that David can regain some mobility and independence. Sweet Relief is also offering a special Johansen T-shirt with all proceeds going to his treatment.