Shavo Odadjian Addresses System Of A Down’s Lengthier 2025 Touring Schedule: “There’s No Plan To Do The Rest Of The World Just Yet”

Juliet Paiz January 26th, 2025 - 7:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Metal Injection, System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian recently opened up about the band’s larger-than-usual touring schedule in 2025, saying it’s all about “testing the waters.” After playing fewer shows in recent years, the band is now taking on more concerts this year to see how they feel about being on the road more often.

In the interview, Shavo explained that while they’re playing more shows, they’re not yet planning to tour the rest of the world. The idea is to get a sense of how everyone handles the increased schedule and if they’re ready to perform more regularly again.

Shavo made it clear that the focus right now is on these select shows, making sure the live experience stays exciting for both the band and their fans. While more tours could come down the line, for now, they’re taking things step by step and keeping things fresh. Fans can expect high-energy performances, but global touring is still on hold as System of a Down tests out this bigger tour schedule. On August 27th and August 28th System of a Down and Korn will be at MetLife Stadium with special guests Deftones and Avenged Sevenfold. System of a Down will perform two shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Earlier this month, drummer of System of a Down, John Dolmayan, responded to a joke made by Nikki Glaser during the Golden Globes. His response was humorous and not filled with anger.