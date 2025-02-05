Venamoris (Paula & Dave Lombardo) Release New Single “Truth”

Home News Michelle Grisales February 5th, 2025 - 9:17 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Venamoris, the darkly romantic duo of Paula and Dave Lombardo, have released “Truth,” the final single from their highly anticipated album, To Cross or To Burn, set to release on February 28 via Ipecac Recordings.

Following the haunting “In The Shadows,” the ethereal “Spiderweb” and “Animal Magnetism,” “Truth” delves into raw self-reflection, wrapping hypnotic melodies around cinematic, John Barry-influenced soundscapes.

“Truth’ is an ode to past mistakes and patterns we repeat until the lessons finally take hold,” Paula Lombardo shared. “Pain is a gift, if we allow it to be.” To which Dave Lombardo added, “Simplicity is the approach here” … “When the lyrics and melody are strong, there is no need for frills. Don’t mask the message.”

“There’s a confidence in this body of work” … “An overall vibe of heaviness that was unexpected. Verses of hard truths now bound in acceptance. The soul-searching continues,” said Paula.

Including the three released songs, the album is set to have ten songs with featured guests Ra Diaz, Trevor Dunn, Gary Holt and Alex Skolnick who each play an instrumental role.

To Cross or To Burn track list:

Stay With Me In The Shadows Truth Stain of Pain Spiderweb Burnt Paper Holding on to Nothing Animal Magnetism Numb To Cross Or To Burn

To excite fans for the new project, Venamoris released a cover of Scorpions’ track from the 1980s, “Animal Magnetism”, which features Gary Holt. Dave credited the inspiration from the track being his first concert he attended when he was the Scorpions in May of 1980. The song features a darker atmosphere, with intense vocals and sharp, powerful riffs from the electric guitar.